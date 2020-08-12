Martin Scorsese Inks First-Look Movie, TV Deal With Apple

Martin Scorsese and his Sikelia Productions banner have signed a first-look movie and tv take care of Apple.

The acclaimed director is at present working with the streamer on the movie “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is able to directed by Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The movie is in pre-production and is anticipated to debut in 2021.

Information of Scorsese’s deal comes simply over every week after it was introduced that DiCaprio and his Appian Approach manufacturing firm had signed a first-look tv take care of Apple.

Scorsese is likely one of the most celebrated administrators in movie historical past, having helmed iconic options reminiscent of “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” “The Final Temptation of Christ,” “Goodfellas,” “On line casino,” “Gangs of New York,” “The Departed,” “Hugo,” “The Aviator,” “The Wolf of Wall Road,” “Silence,” and “The Irishman.” He has been nominated for the Academy Award for greatest director 9 instances, successful the award in 2007 for “The Departed.”

He’s additionally identified for his work on the live performance movie “The Final Waltz” and documentaries like “No Route House: Bob Dylan,” “A Letter to Elia,” and “George Harrison: Dwelling within the Materials World.”

Scorsese is repped by WME and LBI Leisure.

He joins a rising listing of high-profile celebrities to signal offers with Apple. Others embody Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Idris Elba, Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith and Simon Kinberg. Apple additionally has offers with studios like A24 in addition to the Sesame Workshop and Peanuts.