Martinoli and Luis García “broke” the internet with their funniest stories

Videos on YouTube reach millions of views with the compilations of his funniest comments (Photo: Twitter/@GarciaPosti)

The social phenomenon that they have built Christian Martinoli y Luis García They have catapulted them to the top of Mexican soccer narration, since it is not a novelty that in each broadcast of their matches they usually defeat the competition in rating.

One of the main reasons is because they have learned to connect with a large sector of national followerswho give them preference when choosing a channel through their fun, witty and original attitude.

This has already been reflected on social networks, where their voices have become audios to recreate on platforms such as TikTok e Instagrambut which has also reached other more traditional platforms such as Youtubewhere compilations of his best moments add up over 8 million views.

In this video, uploaded in June 2016, highlights above all moments of the Mexican teamin particular with some sports tragedies or bad moments, but also with happy dates or plays that made Aztec fans smile.

From the failures of Javier Chicharito Hernández dressed as tricolor, errors of Moisés Muñoz or even the “jinx” of his partner Carlos Guerrero the warriorbut also good memories like the saves from Memo Ochoa in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil or the great goal of Giovanni dos Santos ante Netherlands.

It is thanks to this video that their voices have been able to go viral on other social networks, as multiple users, especially through TikTok, have overacted with their background narrationswith the aim of entertaining the audience, making them smile and, incidentally, increasing the popularity of this duo.

Christian Martinoli and Luis García have won the hearts of a sector of fans through their witty comments (Photo: YouTube/@TV Azteca Deportes)

Christian Martinoli y Luis García They have established themselves as leading voices in Mexican soccer and they could already transfer that to the world of the internet, which is why their popularity is still far from dying and it has even served to bring them closer to young audiences.

Their participation in video games as official voices or even their new participation in an animated film are examples of how their professionally comic work, which they have combined with a good dose of criticism and analysis, has had a total impact on Mexican fans.

The contrast with its direct competition makes it even more noticeable, because except for Enrique The dog Bermudezno other character has been able to become a recognized image, respected and with such an important connection with his followers.

Martinoli and Luis García shared anecdotes for a couple of years on the “Dr. García” YouTube channel, where they also went viral (Photo: [email protected])

Recently his own Doctor García shared through his official Twitter account that he will collaborate, along with Christian Martinoliin the recording of the renewed video game eFootballwhere you will find the most humorous analysis and comments.

The former Atlético de Madrid footballer celebrated the extension of his contract with the Japanese company’s video game Konami and shared the news with all his fans on social media. Luis García explained that they will continue to collaborate on it until 2025that is, a renewal of three more years.

It should be remembered that this game changed its name and type of distribution, since they chose to be a free video game and completely modified the game styles and graphics, so they stopped being called PES (Pro Evolution Soccer) to take the name of eFootballthe new big bet to try to overthrow FIFA.

KEEP READING:

Christian Martinoli and Luis García will arrive at the cinema with “Minions 2: A Villain is Born”

The video game that will feature the voices of Martinoli and Luis García

Why Christian Martinoli compared his personality to Club América