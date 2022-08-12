Martinoli and Oribe Peralta exchanged praise for the London 2012 gold: “Let them bury us together”

The TV Azteca narrator was the architect of an unforgettable chronicle to accompany Oribe Peralta’s goal that gave Mexico its first gold medal in the Olympic Games soccer tournament.

This August 11 marks another year since Mexico won his first gold medal in the history of the Olympic Games. In that meeting, the most outstanding player of the Tricolor was Oribe Peralta, who scored the two goals that gave his team the lead. The second of them is the most remembered for having been the victory, but also for the epic narration of Christian Martinoli. Ten years later, both characters They showered each other with praise for their role.

Martinoli He was one of the first characters to remember the goal that gave Mexico the gold on the morning of this Thursday, August 11. through his verified twitter accountthe chronicler of Aztec Sports wrote: “Oribe Peralta, never die”. His words did not go unnoticed, as the former player of the Águilas del América responded on the same social network.

“Your unique style and passion made it an even more special moment nailed in the memory of all Mexico. Let them bury us together!” Was the message that the former forward spread on his verified profile @OribePeralta. It is worth mentioning that in his text he recalled one of the phrases pronounced by Martinoli during his intervention.

Your unique style and passion made it an even more special moment stuck in the memory of all of Mexico.

That they bury us together! https://t.co/IHd0i6XyNn – Oribe Peralta (@OribePeralta) August 11, 2022

The Wembley Stadium field witnessed one of the best roles of the Mexican National Team against one of the best teams in the world. Contrary to all predictions, the Mexicans were the first to open the scoringthough they also became the earliest scoring team in tournament history at the Olympics. The manager was Peralta.

With just 27 seconds left on the clock, the Aztec forwards put pressure on the Brazilian defense and Javier Aquino was able to recover the ball in the three quarters of the rival field. In that place, Oribe took possession and drove for a few meters until he was on the edge of the crescent. In that place, before the defenders stripped him, he shot and nailed the ball in the first post of the goal.

The score sowed hope and inspiration in those led by Luis Fernando Tena, so they did not stop in their attempt to keep possession of the ball and create new dangerous chances. Brazil was insistent in its work to equalize the actions, but the Mexican team was able to withstand the attacks and get the score of the definitive advantage before seeing its goal fall.

Luis Fernando Tena’s team made history on the Wembley Stadium pitch on August 11, 2012 (Photo: Reuters)

After two failed attempts by Marco Fabián to increase the lead, he became the assistant for the epic goal. In the minute 74, sent a free kick cross into the heart of the area. In that place, Peralta could be unchecked and jumped to head the service. His attempt was so precise that he left Gabriel with no chance to save and it became the second goal of the match.

“The center is coming, shot by Oribe, goal! Golden goal, golden goal, Oribe goal! Mexico goal! Oribe, never die, Oribe. I love you Peralta. I love you Peralta. I give everything for you, Peralta. You are the hero of the movie, I love you, Peralta. Doctor García, we are going to die with Oribe. Let them bury us together, Oribe. For God’s sake, carnival is Mexican. Where are the drums? Where are the garotas? ”, Martinoli pronounced when narrating the goal.

In the last breaths of the game, Hulk was able to bring Brazil closer, but it was not enough to overcome the historic participation of Mexico and Oribe Peralta. Seconds later, the central judge decreed the end of the match and the Tricolor obtained one of the most important recognitions in history along with the U-17 World Cup championships in 2005 and 2011.

KEEP READING:

Oleksandr Usyk, heavyweight champion, detailed why he wants to challenge Canelo Álvarez

Checo Pérez revealed the main driving difference with Verstappen: “We are looking for different things”

Secretary of the Navy lent a helicopter to transport “Pochi”, mascot of the Olmecs of Tabasco