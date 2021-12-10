Martinoli exploded against Toluca after the departure of Sambueza: “dependent, wild and limited”

Christian Martinoli criticized the departure of Rubens Sambueza from Toluca (Photos: Instagram @cmartinolimx / @teamsambueza_)

The Toluca FC made official the departure of one of his last idols from the campus. The choricero group dismissed through their social networks Rubens Sambueza, 37-year-old player who showed his quality despite being a veteran midfielder. The naturalized Mexican highlighted under the command of Hernán Cristante and the whole of Mexico depended to a great extent on the level shown by Sambu.

Who gave his opinion about it was Christian Martinoli. The narrator of the Mexican Soccer Team and Liga MX He wrote his annoyance with the players and teammates Sambueza, as he affirmed that the team depended on him: “Toluca during several campaigns took refuge in the talent of a player who is now 37 years old, although it resolved several issues, it in turn caused the others to be dependent, wild and limited. Ambriz makes a strong decision but looks for a team that is not contingent ”.

The chronicler, in previous years he made public his love for the painting of the State of Mexico. For this reason, he was encouraged to publish about the team of his loves and the passage of the Argentine born with the Devils. In turn, Rubens shared an emotional message in which he said goodbye to the fans, teammates and coaching staff: “Today I have to say goodbye to the club. It only remains for me to thank all my colleagues and managers for this timeshare. I always gave myself to the maximum and gave my best. Thank all the workers of the institution for the respect and of course to all the fondness for the love of always. They will always be in my heart. Thank you Toluca ”.

Toluca ended its participation in the Scream Mexico Opening 2021 after falling before University Cougars in the playoff phase. The university students slipped into the league in eleventh place, while the Devils were sixth in the regular tournament after scoring 24 points in 17 days. In the 90 minutes, the felines won 2 a 1. The Toluca board made the decision to cut the project of Hernán Cristante to bring instead Ignacio Ambriz.

Nacho had an experience with him Huesca of the second division of Spain and returned to Mexican territory to become the helmsman of the Devils. Only a few days after arriving he began to assemble the campus and obviously, Rubens Sambueza he did not enter into the strategist’s plans.

The midfielder failed to lift a league title with Toluca. It arrived in its second stage in August 2020, well had previously been booked by the Devils in 2016. After two phases with the Mexican team, he was able to score 18 goals. He has established himself as one of the club’s greatest references in recent years, since José Saturnino Cardozo was an emblem of the red box.

Ambriz and Sambueza have already worked together. It was with León in 2019 that the strategist and the footballer met in the Esmeraldas dressing room. Apparently the relationship was not the friendliest and sparks came out between both personalities. According to information from Fox Sports, Ignacio informed the midfielder that he would not count on him for the Clausura 2022.

The footballer’s contract ended in the middle of next year, but with the arrival of the new helmsman, things will not be like that. In this way, they will seek to assign or sell the player, since his contract ended until the middle of next year.

