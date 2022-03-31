Martinoli’s hint to Miguel Herrera after Mexico’s goal: “Disrespectful that he is a candidate”

Martinoli’s hint to Miguel Herrera after Mexico’s goal: “Disrespectful candidate” Video: TV Azteca

The Mexican team is about to close your pass to the Qatar World Cup from the hand of Gerardo Martinothe strategist who is leading Mexico to its eighth consecutive World Cup with victory over The Savior and that he has been in the midst of controversy over the operation of the team.

Due to the fact that his position has been harshly questioned by different media, former soccer players and coaches, different personalities have questioned the ability of the Argentine coach to lead the Tricolor at worldso they have even taken the opportunity to mention their willingness to take command.

Among the most popular are Michael Herrera and Hugo Sanchezwho have taken advantage of the microphones to put themselves as an option in case a door opens, something that they took advantage of Christian Martinoli to attack those who have applied to the media.

Christian Martinoli has had an intense rivalry with Miguel Herrera since 2015, when the “Piojo” was in his most delicate hours at the head of Mexico (Photo: Instagram/Cuartoscuro)

After the goal of Uriel Antunahe and other footballers approached with the Tata Martino to celebrate together and show support for the process, so Martinoli he called “disrespectful” those who were placed as an option.

“And everyone embraces the technician, in full leadership and in full support, after other disrespectful candidates ran like this for no reason”

Luis Garcia followed the line Martinoli and I add “as if (those who are running) deserved it”, in a clear sign of rejection of all those who have put themselves as a viable possibility of assuming command of Mexico on Qatar 2022.

Luis García and Christian Martinoli have closely followed the Mexican National Team for more than a decade (Photo: YouTube/@TV Azteca Deportes)

What has Miguel Herrera said about managing Mexico?

Just two days before the match Mexico vs. El Salvadorthe Louse Herrera lashed out at him. Tata for his health problems and mentioned that “he would never say no” to the National Team, words that were interpreted as his application to relieve him of command of Mexico.

“It makes us jump why he doesn’t go to the games for reasons of Health, but if he doesn’t have health, he would have to put himself aside, beyond, I don’t know what he has. If you fly to Argentina, you would have to fly to Honduras,” Herrera mentioned for ESPN.

Later he added that “I think my name has always been on the table, it gives me great pleasure, a lot of pride, it means that I do things well where I show up to work”, to later add that although his head is in Tigres, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) would have to negotiate with his club. “I have also said, I will never say no to the National Teambut today it does not happen for me, I have a contract with tigers and the FMF would have to talk to them, to see how they come to an agreement”, he sentenced.

Miguel Herrera directed Mexico between 2014 and 2015, a stage in which he won a Gold Cup and a very decent participation in the World Cup in Brazil (Photo: AFP / DIMITAR DILKOFF)

*Developing information