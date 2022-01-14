Martinoli’s narrative that immortalized Oribe Peralta’s “golden goal”

“Brush” Peralta was in charge of sealing Mexico’s victory against Brazil and winning gold in London 2012 (Video: Twitter/@futaztecapostin)

One of the greatest achievements of the Mexican team throughout its history is gold medal what they got in the London 2012 Olympics. Oribe Peralta he became the star of the final at Wembley Stadium against Brazil; his two goals made the Tri champion will be crowned.

In Mexico, soccer fans followed the actions of the match through the signal of the television stations that covered the event and TV Azteca starred in one of the most emotional and peculiar narrations of the national team. under the voice of Christian Martinoli Aztec fans will remember the “golden goal” of the Handsome Peralta.

And it is that when the former soccer player made the second of the game, emotion flooded the chronicler Aztec Sports and described the annotation of the native of Torreón as “the golden goal” Y showered him with praise that immortalized the victory celebration and the way in which Mexico defeated Brazil in one of England’s emblematic stadiums.

Mexico won the gold medal in soccer at London 2012 (Photo: AFP)

When a set-piece play was made in favor of the Aztec players, a header from the Brush Peralta generated the 2 – 0 on the scoreboard and Martinoli expressed his love and love for the play he starred in.

“Free kick to Mexico, it is very important, fundamental, it could be the title. Then the center comes…Goal! Golden goal, Oribe goal!. ¡Oribe, Oribe, don’t ever die Oribe! I love you Peralta, I love you Peralta!, I give everything for you Peralta!. You, you are the hero of the movie and I love you Peralta!”, were the words with which Martinoli described the score of the former professional striker.

And while the celebrations continued on the pitch, Martinoli continued praising the action of the former American soccer player and made fun of the situation facing Brazilians.

Christian Martinoli has starred in different narratives with achievements of the Mexican National Team (Photo: YouTube/@TV Azteca Deportes)

“Doctor García, we are going to die with Oribe! Let Oribe bury us together! For the love of ‘Deus’, carnival is Mexican. Where are the drums?, to ‘Deus’ Doctor”

In one of the videos on the YouTube channel of the Dr. Garcia, Christian Martinoli told the details of how did your story come about which became one of the most remembered by the public. He confessed that he was not sure that the result would remain in favor of the pupils of Luis Fernando Tena, so he “played it” by saying the phrase “golden goal”.

One of the characteristics of Martinoli style consists in creating comic phrases in surprising moments on the field, and with Oribe Peralta’s goal, it was no exception. But according to his own testimony he was not sure that Mexico would accomplish the feat.

Martinoli did not trust that Mexico could beat Brazil, so he improvised when Oribe Peralta made it 2 – 0 (Photo: Twitter/@adelarosa)

“Oribe’s two goals, in the second I played it dude because there was still a while left in the second half and but it was a two to zero and I said ‘fuck*** to his mad***’ then it occurred to me to say ‘goal of gold’ and to the ******* and then the plans of assholes that one can say on the fly, “he explained.

It was then as the creativity of the narrator of Aztec Sports made the annotation of the Handsome Peralta had an added value and the fans will remember him with greater emotion.

The afternoon of January 12, 2022 Oribe Peralta announced his official retirement from professional football, so different fans of the player brought up his performance in the final of the London Olympics. They remembered how he became the protagonist of said duel.

At 38 years of age, Peralta finished a stage of his career to make way for future projects.

