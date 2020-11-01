Maruti sold a lot of cars in Navratri, sales rose 18.9 percent in October

During the Navratras, the country’s auto sector returned to awe. Sales of the country’s largest car company Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) rose 18.9 percent to 1,82,448 units in October. In the same month last year, the company sold 1,53,435 vehicles. According to the statement issued by the company, its sales in the domestic market increased by 19.8 percent to 1,72,862 units from 1,44,277 units in October, 2019. Also Read – Maruti again wins, 7 models in the list of top 10 best-selling vehicles

Sales of the company's mini cars Alto and S-Preso declined marginally to 28,462 units in the month under review, from 28,537 units in the same month a year ago. Compact segment…. Sales of the Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire increased by 19.2 percent to 95,067 units from 75,094 units in October, 2019.

Sales of the Ciaz model dropped by 40 percent to 1,422 units in October from 2,371 units in the same month last year. However, sales of the company's utility vehicles… ..Witara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga increased by 9.9 percent from 23,108 units to 25,396 units. In October, the company's exports grew 4.7 percent to 9,586 units, compared to 9,158 units in the same month a year ago.