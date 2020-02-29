Marvel boss Kevin Feige to guest star in The Simpsons as a parody Thanos

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will likely be making his performing debut in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons, taking part in a parody of Avengers: Endgame villain Thanos.

Bart the Unhealthy Man will air through the 31st season of the animated collection and sees the spiky-haired menace armed with spoilers after seeing a superhero film earlier than anyone else.

As you would possibly count on, he goes power-mad with the data, adopting the villainous alter-ego Spoiler-Boy.

Feige isn’t the one Marvel face making an look. Bart will face opposition from a pair of film studio executives determined to hold the knowledge underneath wraps, voiced by Endgame administrators Anthony and Joe Russo, generally referred to as the Russo brothers.

The clip under, initially shared solely with Selection, reveals us Feige’s character Chinnos getting ready to destroying the world.

The scenario homages a message the Russo brothers put onto social media prior to the discharge of Avengers: Infinity Battle, asking followers not to share spoilers till individuals have had a likelihood to see the film.

Kevin Feige has change into one of the crucial prolific film producers in the world because the launch of the MCU, guiding the franchise’s many tasks on the large display and upcoming streaming service Disney+.

Season 31 of The Simpsons airs on Sky One.