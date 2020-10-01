Marvel casts newcomer Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel for Disney+ series

Marvel Studios has solid its Ms. Marvel for the upcoming Disney+ live-action series and she or he is an unknown actress: Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan.

Deadline stories that Marvel performed a “lengthy and onerous” search over the summer season earlier than selecting Vellani for the newest addition to the variations within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress posted in her new Instagram account that she was “speechless and excited! Want me luck.”

The comedian e-book creation Ms. Marvel, a Pakistani-American teenager who lives in New Jersey, first appeared in 2014.

Khan will develop into Marvel Studios’ first Muslim hero and the chief Kevin Feige has mentioned they intend the character will seem in Marvel movies int he future.

Deadline mentioned the plan all the time was to remain true to the character find the fitting actress to play the position, even when it meant providing an individual that was not well-known to the general public.

Vellani’s casting comes onerous on the heels of the latest announcement that Tatiana Maslany would star in Disney+ series She-Hulk, whereas Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury character would additionally lead his personal series.

WandaVision would be the first Marvel series to debut on the streaming community later in 2020.

Marvel had no touch upon the casting.

