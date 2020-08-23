Marvel Characters Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos Would Be Perfect To Play

Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes)

Now, to be sincere, I do perceive that this iteration of Marvel Comics’ cursed demon hunter, who drives a fire-spewing muscle-car he dubs the Hell-Charger as an alternative of the normal bike, has technically already been solid within the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, as performed by Gabriel Luna on Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D., and was even promised a TV sequence spin-off of his personal that, sadly, by no means got here to be. For that reason alone, I do consider that Robbie Reyes deserves the possibility for a promotion to the large display’s new Ghost Rider, following Nicolas Cage’s two turns as Johnny Blaze, and if that’s the case, may additionally profit from having a contemporary face behind that leather-clad, flaming, skeletal body.

Anthony Ramos has performed just a few badasses in his day already, however none just like the Latino “Spirit of Vengeance,” so why not prolong the chance to him formally?