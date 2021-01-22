Entertainment

Marvel Comics presents the new Guardians of the Galaxy

January 22, 2021
1 Min Read

The new ones arrive Guardians of the Galaxy, a new team that Marvel is preparing and that has been seen for the first time. The new lineup will appear in this last arc, and this time it’s time to face the Gods of Olympus.

The well-known Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon are joined by new faces like Nova, Wiccan, and the Hulkling Emperor. Also, they say there is one left to be revealed.

Photo: Marvel

Those in charge of creating the team are Al Ewing and Juan Frigeri. The new mission and the new the status quo, because the team is becoming increasingly disjointed. Speaking of Marvel, you already know that Marvel Comics announces a new Reborn Heroes, in which we still do not know if we will have stories of heroes from the past or they will pull parallel situations.

On the other hand, today we told you that Marvel has shown in a trailer some images of the new X-Men Legends comic series that we invite you to see. In just two days, “La Casa de las Ideas” is having many juicy novelties for the next issues of its series this year 2021.

Source: Comicbook

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.