Marvel Comics presents the new Guardians of the Galaxy

The new ones arrive Guardians of the Galaxy, a new team that Marvel is preparing and that has been seen for the first time. The new lineup will appear in this last arc, and this time it’s time to face the Gods of Olympus.

The well-known Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon are joined by new faces like Nova, Wiccan, and the Hulkling Emperor. Also, they say there is one left to be revealed.

Photo: Marvel

Those in charge of creating the team are Al Ewing and Juan Frigeri. The new mission and the new the status quo, because the team is becoming increasingly disjointed. Speaking of Marvel, you already know that Marvel Comics announces a new Reborn Heroes, in which we still do not know if we will have stories of heroes from the past or they will pull parallel situations.

On the other hand, today we told you that Marvel has shown in a trailer some images of the new X-Men Legends comic series that we invite you to see. In just two days, “La Casa de las Ideas” is having many juicy novelties for the next issues of its series this year 2021.

Source: Comicbook