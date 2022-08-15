Marvel & Disney Games Showcase announced, with news from Marvel’s Midnight Suns and more: date and time

The broadcast will focus on games from Disney & Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games.

August is usually a somewhat dry month in terms of news, as various video game companies recharge the batteries to face a September that is usually full of novelties. That is why the Disney and Marvel duo continue this trend by announcing a straight which, with a broadcast date confirmed for a few weeks, promises to advance news about some of the games that the creators of Mickey Mouse have in their portfolio.

The live will take place on September 9 at 10:00 p.m.If you want to be aware of everything that Disney is preparing with its licenses, which includes brands such as Star Wars or the aforementioned Marvel, keep in mind that this direct will take place next September 9 at 22:00 (Spanish peninsular time). It can be followed through different Disney social networks, which includes YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

“The digital presentation will feature incredible new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games,” the company’s statement begins. “In addition to all the new announcements, fans can look forward to new title reveals including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and a sneak peek at the next Marvel game from Skydance New Media.”

One of the games that has generated the most conversation in recent days is Marvel’s Midnight Suns. This title was dated for the month of October, but a recent delay has left its release for end of this fiscal year. According to its authors, this will guarantee the best possible experience for players to enjoy what is already considered the biggest video game ever made by the studio.

Más sobre: Marvel, Disney, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Disney Dreamlight Valley y LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.