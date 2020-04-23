Marvel Fans Break The Internet Over Scarlet Witch’s ‘Value’ As An Avenger

WHY DO VISION AND SCARLET WITCH ONLY COST $1 and $2 DO YOU KNOW HOW POWERFUL THEY ARE

FUCK MR. “SLIGHTLY ABOVE AVERAGE STRENGH” SOLDIER AND “I DON’T EVEN HAVE POWERS” IRON MAN AND BLACK WIDOW, GIMME 15 VISIONS pic.twitter.com/93uwT5V2Ah

