Marvel has a serious problem with visual effects: hardly anyone wants to work with them and they compare it to “the seventh level of hell”

Marvel reigns in Hollywood undisputedly, something that the study takes advantage of whenever it has the opportunity. Until now it seemed that in Hollywood they were delighted with her cinematographic universe, but the hare has just jumped out that Marvel has a serious problem on their handsas more and more visual effects artists are refusing to work for them.

avalanche of complaints

It has been on The Gamer website where a multitude of complaints have been collected on Reddit, mainly from an article that highlights that “Marvel has probably the worst VFX production and management methodology out there.“, with several workers commenting that hAn asked not to work again in productions of said studio. Some have not been able to avoid continuing to collaborate with them and they are not very happy: “I’ve been with Marvel for almost three years straight. Welcome to the seventh level of hell“.

The complaints focus on both unreasonable deadlines taking into account the multitude of changes that they are requesting as well as the fact that at the moment of truth they are less and less demanding with the final result: “If you haven’t noticed any drop in CGI quality after ‘Avengers: Endgame’that is that they have managed to lower the standard for everyone because this is the new financial standard“. And it also applies to his television productions: “I avoid Marvel shows like the plague.“.

Furthermore, it is about a recurring complaintWell, when someone wrote a message on Reddit regretting having missed the opportunity to work on a Marvel project, a dose of reality arrived, making it clear that collaborating with them is far from being a panacea:

I’m on my third Marvel project in a row and I literally just woke up at 5:30am on a Saturday morning with stress saying “I don’t want to do this anymore”. I don’t give a shit if Marvel fanboys eat it up and make Marvel billions (we don’t see any of that anyway). The only thing you get from Marvel movies is stress and nothing else.

All in all, some may argue that these messages are still anonymous that they may or may not have really worked with Marvel, but this wave of complaints has led to someone who has collaborated on several of his films raise your voice publicly:

Working on #Marvel shows is what pushed me to leave the VFX industry. They’re a horrible client, and I’ve seen way too many colleagues break down after being overworked, while Marvel tightens the purse strings. https://t.co/FacGBfnYmG — Dhruv Govil (@DhruvGovil) July 10, 2022

Working on Marvel shows is what pushed me out of the VFX industry. They’re a horrible customer, and I’ve seen too many colleagues fall apart after being overworked, while Marvel tightens the screws.

Govil participated at the time in films like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ or ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. His last job in Hollywood was in ‘Smallfoot’ and since then he has focused his professional career in another direction.