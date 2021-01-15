Marvel: Kevin Feige ends Wolverine rumors

We are extremely determined that Wolverine has to have a new actor soon, apparently, basically because that would mean his re-insertion into the universe of Marvel. However, it seems that even giving hints regarding the X-Men, we will see him again in a reasonable time (at least).

Thus, in an interview with Collider, Kevin Feige was once again questioned about the rumors, which in this case have a somewhat solid basis. Scarlet Witch is the daughter of Magento (in the comics), which gives it such tremendous power, and this has raised the interest of fans, thinking that such the series of Scarlet Witch and Vision it will be a way for the X-Men to re-insert themselves into the Marvel universe. And there can be no X-Men without Wolverine, and no Wolverine without an actor. So, once again, it would be necessary to see who interprets it.

Kevin Feige’s answer on these inquiries is straightforward: no. There is no intention of bringing them back into this situation, nor has there been a casting to choose another actor to play Wolverine. Will we see it on the screen again in a while? That will depend on many things, but there are no plans. We’ll see.

Source: Comicbook