Marvel launches an X-Men Legends trailer

Comics X-Men: Legends They will arrive this February and from Marvel they have wanted to offer us a first look through a trailer. We are going to follow an interesting plot full of mysteries. According to Marvel itself:

“After decades of clues and conspiracies, the secrets of the Summers family line will finally be revealed in X-Men Legends # 1, which will be on sale in February.

The series brings us back to cartoonists and screenwriters from the past in this very franchise. Chris Claremont and Fabian Nicieza, who have been working for Marvel since the 1990s.

Photo: Marvel

More about Marvel: it was announced that Heroes Reborn will return this year 2021. And although they have only published a small teaser in the form of an image, expectations are high, since this new work comes at a time when the original comic turns 25 . However, it is very difficult to know right now how Marvel will approach a new Heroes Reborn. Even knowing if this new work will mean the closure of this story, or if it will open new paths for other deceased heroes.