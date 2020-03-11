Marvel Picks Quebec’s Squeeze for Disney Plus Animated Series ‘What If…?’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Marvel Studios has commissioned Québec Metropolis-based animation studio Squeeze to create 5 episodes of “What If…?,” its new animated sequence set for launch on the Disney Plus platform in summer season 2021.

The primary animated sequence within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “What If…?” was introduced by the Mouse Home when it first launched particulars of Disney Plus in April 2019.

The animation takes its cue from the eponymous comedian ebook sequence that explores different histories for key characters and supporting characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Every episode will discover a pivotal second from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and switch it on its head, main the viewers into uncharted territory. The primary sequence includes 10 episodes.

Squeeze has animation studios in Quebec Metropolis and Montreal. Co-founded by Denis Doré and Patrick Beaulieu in 2011, it has a inventive crew of just about 150 folks engaged on 3D animation initiatives.

Squeeze CEO and co-founder Denis Doré stated: “Marvel was wanting for a world-class animation studio to provide you with a contemporary and distinctive model that will be in line with their model essence. We actually clicked, proper from our preliminary talks in Los Angeles final yr, and so they beloved our proposal. I’m thrilled that our artists’ creativity and expertise resonated so strongly in Hollywood.”

Squeeze has labored with corporations together with Disney, Marvel, Common, Illumination, WarnerMedia and online game firm Ubisoft.

The studio additionally produces its personal unique creations together with “Cracké,” which has aired in additional than 210 nations and territories since launching in 2016.