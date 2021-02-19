Marvel regains rights to Punisher and Jessica Jones from Netflix - TheNewsTrace

The series will manage to finish its story with this, its third and final season.

Jessica Jones, starring Krysten Ritter in the title role, was a noir-like tale of a detective solving mysteries at street level in New York. The Punisher, starring Jon Bernthal was a Daredevil spinoff in which we met the vigilante firearms expert.

In 2013, Marvel and Netflix announced an agreement that would create a mini Marvel universe on Netflix based on The Defenders. This supposed the arrival of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. Later, a Punisher spinoff created and released on Netflix and the entire group’s Los Defenders series was added.

This agreement officially ended in 2019 when Netflix announced that it would not continue offering its Marvel series, who would already be pushing to bring them to Disney +.

Netflix has kept the rights to the characters for two years, but they have been coming back. Daredevil returned in late 2020, and now it’s up to Jessica Jones and the Punisher.

We do not know what he will do now with the rights to the series of the characters. Some say that Daredevil would appear in the third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland.

Who knows, maybe there is less time than we think for everything to appear on Disney +, giving us a surprise.