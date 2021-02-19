Marvel regains rights to Punisher and Jessica Jones from Netflix

Marvel he has recovered the Rights from the real image series of Jessica Jones y Punisher de Netflix. This means that all the characters that passed through the platform have already returned to Marvel, including Daredevil, Iron Fist y Luke Cage.
As reported on ComicBook.com, the multi-year deal between Marvel and Netflix has been closed now that the remaining heroes are back “home.” It remains to be seen if they will be added to the Disney platform accompanying Scarlet Witch and Vision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
