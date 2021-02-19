Entertainment

Marvel regains rights to Punisher and Jessica Jones from Netflix

February 19, 2021
2 Min Read

Marvel he has recovered the Rights from the real image series of Jessica Jones y Punisher de Netflix. This means that all the characters that passed through the platform have already returned to Marvel, including Daredevil, Iron Fist y Luke Cage.

As reported on ComicBook.com, the multi-year deal between Marvel and Netflix has been closed now that the remaining heroes are back “home.” It remains to be seen if they will be added to the Disney platform accompanying Scarlet Witch and Vision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Jessica Jones, starring Krysten Ritter in the title role, was a noir-like tale of a detective solving mysteries at street level in New York. The Punisher, starring Jon Bernthal was a Daredevil spinoff in which we met the vigilante firearms expert.

In 2013, Marvel and Netflix announced an agreement that would create a mini Marvel universe on Netflix based on The Defenders. This supposed the arrival of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. Later, a Punisher spinoff created and released on Netflix and the entire group’s Los Defenders series was added.

This agreement officially ended in 2019 when Netflix announced that it would not continue offering its Marvel series, who would already be pushing to bring them to Disney +.

Netflix has kept the rights to the characters for two years, but they have been coming back. Daredevil returned in late 2020, and now it’s up to Jessica Jones and the Punisher.

We do not know what he will do now with the rights to the series of the characters. Some say that Daredevil would appear in the third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland.

Who knows, maybe there is less time than we think for everything to appear on Disney +, giving us a surprise.

