Marvel remembers Chadwick Boseman in the comics

We all miss Chadwick Boseman, who sadly passed away a few months ago, leaving the role of Black Panther vacant. And although Disney-Marvel have agreed not to impersonate him by another actor (the character will simply not appear in the second installment of the saga), there are not a few who dedicate something to him.

This time it is in the Marvel comics where they dedicate a tribute to him, and they do so by giving his name to a Wakanda aircraft: the “Helitransporte Boseman“, you can read on the pages of Avengers number 41:

Marvel’s Avengers page.

Putting the actor’s last name on the helicarrier is a detail like the many that are being seen among the community since a little more than 4 months ago we lost him among us.

He was also paid publicly by Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther, with whom he had worked. He shared his condolences with Boseman’s family and associates, while also talking about what it was like working with him and what he liked best about the actor’s personality.

Source: Comicbook