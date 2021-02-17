Marvel Studios announces Assembled, a new making-of for Disney +

Marvel Studios has announced Assembled, a new making-of documentary series that will begin airing exclusively on Disney + in March.

The studio revealed that Assembled will bring viewers “behind the cameras of MCU series and movies, following the filmmakers, cast and crew, and Marvel heroes every step of the way, “with the first episode of the series,”The Making of WandaVision“, which will premiere on the platform on March 12, 2021, one week after the final episode of Scarlet Witch and Vision on March 5 and filling the gap until the premiere on Friday, March 19 of the next series from Marvel Studios, Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Marvel Studios’ ASSEMBLED, a new documentary series of specials, goes behind the scenes of the shows and movies of the MCU. The first special, ASSEMBLED: The Making of @WandaVision, is streaming March 12 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fM6TxF0VuW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 16, 2021

Each episode will appear on the platform shortly after related theatrical releases or full series have hit the big or small screen. Viewers will see exclusive on-set footage from productions such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner will appear on the series to detail the genesis of the Black Widow film and the upcoming Hawkeye series.

The series’ first episode, Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, will open the curtain on MCU’s groundbreaking sitcom, offering fans a fresh take on the production concept and the influences of the classic sitcom, directing methods and Definitive “challenges and rewards” of performing a full episode in front of a live studio audience.

Series stars Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Paul Bettany (Vision) will join MCU newcomers such as Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Kathryn Hahn (Agnes), along with returning favorites Kat Dennings ( Darcy Lewis) and Randall Park (Jimmy Woo) to provide an in-depth and immersive examination of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which officially began with this series.

There should be a lot to discover in the first Assembled special, as Scarlet Witch and Vision have a habit of leaving viewers with more questions than answers, paving the way for numerous theories and discussions from one week to the next.