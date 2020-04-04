Marvel Studios Has Mapped Out Seven Of Its Next Movies With Release Dates

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will now arrive on Might 7, 2021, with Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity following on November 5, 2021 and Thor: Love and Thunder touchdown on February 18, 2022, a date that had initially belonged to an untitled Marvel film. The third MCU-set Spider-Man film continues to be set for July 16, 2021, though as a result of that’s a Sony image, it’s potential it is also delayed, and the studio will announce as a lot at a later date (there was no point out of Spider-Man in Sony’s delays announcement earlier this week).