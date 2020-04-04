Marvel Studios Has Mapped Out Seven Of Its Next Movies With Release Dates

Go away a Remark
As soon as Disney delayed Black Widow final month, Marvel Cinematic Universe followers rightly began questioning how that call would have an effect on the franchise’s future. Certain sufficient, Natasha Romanoff’s solo journey being pushed again has now led to an extended wait for a lot of of Marvel Studios’ upcoming motion pictures.
As a part of Disney’s huge rescheduling, Black Widow is now hitting theaters on November 6, the date that beforehand belong to The Eternals. That film, which sees the eponymous cosmic beings battling The Deviants, has subsequently been pushed to February 12, 2021, which is when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was supposed to come back out. You’ll be able to most likely see the place that is going.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will now arrive on Might 7, 2021, with Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity following on November 5, 2021 and Thor: Love and Thunder touchdown on February 18, 2022, a date that had initially belonged to an untitled Marvel film. The third MCU-set Spider-Man film continues to be set for July 16, 2021, though as a result of that’s a Sony image, it’s potential it is also delayed, and the studio will announce as a lot at a later date (there was no point out of Spider-Man in Sony’s delays announcement earlier this week).
As for what 2022 holds in retailer after Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2 continues to be sitting cozy on Might 6, 2022, and it was additionally revealed that Captain Marvel 2 will come out on July 8, 2022. Apparently, Marvel Studios had beforehand reserved July 29, 2022 for an unidentified film, however now the studio has snagged an earlier weekend. In any case, that’s the place the present MCU movie slate ends for now, because it hasn’t been revealed but what’s popping out on October 7, 2022 or in 2023.
As you possibly can see, Black Widow set off a sequence of occasions that’s led to Section four now ending in early 2022 moderately than late 2021. So far as Section 5 goes, we’ll simply have to attend longer for that film that was slotted in February 2022, however at the least now it’s official that Captain Marvel 2, which is being written by WandaVision’s Megan McDonnell, can be following Black Panther 2, which has Ryan Coogler returning to jot down and direct.
Of course, in the event you comply with the MCU information cycle, you realize that loads of different Marvel motion pictures have already been introduced to be in improvement, together with Blade, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ant-Man 3, in addition to X-Males and Incredible 4 reboots. This slate shift means we’ll have to attend a little bit longer for all these tasks, but it surely’d be good to know sooner or later which ones will comprise the remainder of Section 5.
As at all times, maintain checking again with CinemaBlend for the most recent and biggest MCU updates, together with what’s occurring with the franchise’s Disney+ reveals. For those who’re interested by what different motion pictures have been delayed by present occasions, look by way of our detailed information.
