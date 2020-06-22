Marvel Studios Rumored To Be Courting Mandalorian Director For A Future Project

Take this with a grain of salt, however Deborah Chow has reportedly been in talks with Marvel Studios to helm a venture, based on MCU Cosmic. To date, she has directed two episodes of Disney+’s hit sequence The Mandalorian. She’s additionally at the moment tied to the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence for Disney+. Along with her work with Star Wars, she has a lot extra credit to her title. Lately, she directed the TV adaptation of Flowers within the Attic, and he or she directed episodes of Reign and Mr. Robotic as effectively. Intriguingly, she’s additionally beforehand labored with Marvel TV on Netflix’s Iron Fist and Jessica Jones. In different phrases, it wouldn’t be her first Marvel rodeo.