Marvel Studios Rumored To Be Courting Mandalorian Director For A Future Project

At first look, there’s not that a lot in frequent between Star Wars and the MCU, moreover the truth that they’re two of the largest franchises in Hollywood historical past. However since they each dwell below the Disney umbrella, today we’re beginning to see some crossover between the 2 franchises’ expertise swimming pools. Now, it seems the studio behind The Avengers is eyeing a director from The Mandalorian for a future venture.
Take this with a grain of salt, however Deborah Chow has reportedly been in talks with Marvel Studios to helm a venture, based on MCU Cosmic. To date, she has directed two episodes of Disney+’s hit sequence The Mandalorian. She’s additionally at the moment tied to the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence for Disney+. Along with her work with Star Wars, she has a lot extra credit to her title. Lately, she directed the TV adaptation of Flowers within the Attic, and he or she directed episodes of Reign and Mr. Robotic as effectively. Intriguingly, she’s additionally beforehand labored with Marvel TV on Netflix’s Iron Fist and Jessica Jones. In different phrases, it wouldn’t be her first Marvel rodeo.
There are, clearly, a whole lot of questions as to what particular venture Deborah Chow might be put answerable for. Whereas loads of upcoming Marvel movies have already got administrators hooked up, there are a couple of key initiatives which might be awaiting these massive choices. Some consider the almost certainly selection is 2022’s Captain Marvel 2, which nonetheless doesn’t have a director tied to it. That is perhaps excellent news for followers who had been hoping for a lady to take the helm, following Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden.
There are a number of different Part 5 initiatives which might be director-less for the time being, as effectively, together with Blade and certain extra Implausible 4 and X-Males movies. With Deborah Chow’s background in not solely sci-fi but in addition superhero storytelling, she may feasibly be a very good match for any of them. And naturally, with Marvel’s descent into Disney+, she may additionally helm a sequence for that platform.
If Deborah Chow crosses over from Lucasfilm to Marvel, it is going to be the second time within the span of only a few months that the 2 studios shared sources. Taika Waititi, the person who introduced us Thor: Ragnarok, has already labored on The Mandalorian and was formally introduced on board for an unnamed Star Wars movie earlier this yr. And naturally, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is ready to provide a Star Wars movie. In all probability, this pattern may proceed, too.
For the second, the rumors about Deborah Chow’s involvement with Marvel are simply that — rumors. Within the meantime, there’s loads of thrilling new Star Wars and MCU content material to maintain us occupied, although. The Mandalorian’s second season is on its approach, as are a number of massive display screen and small display screen initiatives, like Black Widow, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and WandaVision from Marvel.
What MCU movie or TV venture do you assume Deborah Chow could be a very good match for? Tell us within the feedback!
