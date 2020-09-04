Marvel superhero Silk live-action series is being developed by Sony

The Asian-American character of Silk (AKA Cindy Moon) has been reported to be the following superhero to get a live-action series, as Sony TV appears to be like to increase its catalogue out right into a “suite of series”.

Sony owns the rights to the Spider-Man universe and Silk was launched as a classmate of Peter Parker in certainly one of Marvel’s Spider-Man comics in 2014. Like Parker, Cindy Moon was additionally bitten by a radioactive spider and developed superhuman web-spinning talents, exceptionally quick velocity and extra-sensory “Silk-Sense”.

Deadline has reported that Sony is in talks with Amazon with a view to the streaming community being the only real house for Sony’s superhero series.

Selection experiences that the author of Netflix’s dysfunctional household drama Atypical, Lauren Moon, is in talks to write down Silk. Like Silk, Moon is Korean-American.

The deliberate series is not the primary time Silk had been explored for a possible live-action narrative: there had been talks at Sony Footage in 2018 about making a big-screen adaptation of Silk, whereas the identical yr there was some improvement of a female-focused spin-off of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, that includes Silk, Spider-Gwen and Spider-Girl.

The record of live-action exhibits primarily based on Marvel characters is rising quickly. Silk would be a part of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher, all on Netflix, whereas Hulu screened The Runaways and Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter screened on US community ABC.

Marvel Studios is additionally producing new live-action series together with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney+.

Govt producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are the group behind the Silk venture and their firm Lord Miller has an unique manufacturing cope with Sony TV. Once they struck the deal it was reported they might be behind the suite of series primarily based on Sony’s Marvel characters.

Silk could possibly be the primary off the manufacturing line.

