Marvel Unveils New Video Game From Hearthstone Director To Be Announced Today

This Thursday at 7:00 p.m. we will know what is new from Second Dinner, probably for mobile phones.

It’s a good time to be a Marvel fan. Together with the cinematographic universe that he has created Marvel Studios Other types of experiences are arriving in the form of video games and, although some are not working as well as expected, new releases continue to arrive and an important emphasis is placed on the mobile market.

Although it is not confirmed that this will be the case, it is likely that it will also be heading to iOS and Android on new title that Marvel has revealed recently through his social media. Along with the message, a short video with Ironheart and America Chavez which we leave you below.

Marvel summons us today, Thursday, May 19, at 19:00 (Spanish peninsular time), to find out what it is. The title comes from the hand of the study Second Dinnerfounded by former Hearthstone director Ben Brode, and will be published by Hong Kong publisher Nuverse.

A multitude of logos appear at the end of the teaserThe history of both companies makes us think of a mobile game, although some of the titles that come to iOS and Android also land on PC. At the end of the teaser, with a very striking comic aesthetic, we see an image with dozens of Marvel character logosso it is likely that we will see many protagonists enter the scene.

As we say, we will have to wait for today’s afternoon at 7:00 p.m. to know the full announcement. If it is finally announced only for mobile, PC or console owners can look forward to Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a new title from Firaxis scheduled for the second half of 2022, although there is no specific date yet.

