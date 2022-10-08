Marvel Unveils Stunning Life-Size Black Panther and Loki Wax Statues at NYCC 2022

The MCU is headed to Madame Tussauds in New York, and Marvel is giving fans a taste of the new exhibit at New York Comic-Con.

Marvel’s booth at NYCC features two life-size wax statues from the Madame Tussauds exhibition, including one depicting Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther and a newly revealed statue of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. Take a closer look at both statues, along with all the other stuff from the Marvel booth, in the image gallery below:

In addition to these two wax statues, Marvel has exposed a pair of costumes from Thor: Love & Thunder (the outfits worn by Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster).

Although Hasbro doesn’t have a booth at this year’s NYCC, Marvel is teasing a handful of upcoming Marvel Legends releases. That includes a trio of figures — Deadpool’s pink costume, Ms. Marvel’s Spider-Man costume, and Frank Castle as Venom — that will only be offered as bonuses to annual subscribers to the Marvel Unlimited digital comics service.

The stand also hosts a prototype of Hasbro’s latest HasLab creation, Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider and his Hell Charger. The car is designed in typical Marvel Legends 1:12 scale and features light-up flame effects. This sampler also includes new Goblin Queen and Mephisto figures, both of which are being offered as stretch goals in HasLab’s current crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is currently about 5,250 short of the 9,000 subscribers needed, so it remains to be seen if the Hell Charger set will actually go on sale.

The New York Comic Con 2022 is leaving us with a lot of news, such as the trailer for the long-awaited Super Mario Bros: The Movie and the announcement of the tribute to Marvel by the main Japanese manga artists.