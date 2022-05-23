Marvel wanted to work with Xbox for their IPs, but Microsoft in 2014 had other plans

Jay Ong, former vice president of Marvel Games, looks back on his early years at the company.

The relationship of Marvel The video game industry is doing better than ever. After destroying its films, the Disney subsidiary seeks to gain a foothold in the world of gaming, and for this it has spent years exploring agreements with some of the largest companies in the sector, and that not only includes PlayStation, Square Enix and 2K Games , but also to Xboxaccording to Jay Ong, former vice president of Marvel Games.

In statements collected in the book The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2, Ong explains how after being hired in 2014, his first challenge was to find why the video games of their IPs had not been as successful as their film adaptations. The conclusion? You are looking for a partner with a less short-term approach in its plans when it comes to making licensed video games.

Xbox was more focused on developing their own IP at the time“That partner should have great talent behind it, resources and a commitment to quality“, adds the ex-executive. Thus, he began to search and after discarding Nintendo for his more focused policy on developing his own IPs he sat down with PlayStation and Xbox. From the first came Marvel’s Spider-Man, while from the second a no was obtained for an answer when those from Redmond were looking to develop his franchises at that time.

Activision and Spider-Man’s IP

For this, the rights had to be recovered from Activision, who had been developing video games for years with Spider-Man. “It was a mutually beneficial agreement. When we shook hands they asked, ‘what are you going to do with the IP?’, and I told them I was going to find a better home for it.” luck “finding your unicorn”.

Already with PlayStation, the objective of Marvel and the hardware manufacturer was clear, to make a franchise capable of rivaling with Batman: Arkham and boost console sales. The result is eye-popping, with Spider-Man now one of PlayStation’s most successful IPs. Then came Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales released on PS5, and now Insomniac Games is also working on Marvel’s Wolverine and Spider-Man 2.

Also in the works is Marvel’s Midnight Suns with an eye on a release this year, while Square Enix fell short of success with Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, with two studios having recently been sold.

