‘Marvel Woman 1984’ China Release Date Set

“Marvel Woman 1984” will hit theaters in China on Dec. 18, every week earlier than the Warner Bros. tentpole launches in North America concurrently in theaters and on the streaming service HBO Max. It’ll debut in cinemas in different worldwide territories on Dec. 16.

The sequel, starring Gal Gadot, would be the first main Hollywood title to open in China since Disney debuted “Mulan” in September. The unique “Marvel Woman” earned $90.5 million in China in 2017. “Marvel Woman 1984” reteams Gadot with director Patty Jenkins in a follow-up to the blockbuster that earned greater than $820 million on the worldwide field workplace.

The China launch of “Marvel Woman 1984” comes as moviegoing is recovering following the COVID-19 pandemic in that nation. Warfare movie “The Sacrifice” has earned $150 million since its launch on Oct. 23 and year-to-date field workplace in China stands at $2.35 billion, in response to knowledge from exhibition and distribution consultancy Artisan Gateway. Regardless of being down 73% from the identical level final 12 months, China has overtaken North America because the world’s largest field workplace this 12 months. Greater than 90% of Chinese language cinemas are presently open.

The choice to launch the movie day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max within the U.S. comes as theaters proceed to battle, with the important thing Los Angeles and New York Metropolis markets remaining closed and moviegoers displaying reluctance to return to multiplexes till a COVID-19 vaccine turns into available. “Freaky,” a body-swap horror film from Common Photos and Blumhouse Productions, topped the field workplace final weekend with $3.7 million at 2,472 screens in North America.