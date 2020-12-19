‘Marvel Woman 1984’ Gets Early PVOD Release in U.Ok.

“Marvel Woman 1984” will get a premium VOD launch in the U.Ok. a month after the movie’s premiere, Warner Bros. has confirmed.

As revealed completely by Selection earlier this month, the studio has taken benefit of a strict emergency COVID window agreed with exhibitors, which has drastically shortened the U.Ok. theatrical window. Nonetheless, it seems the studio was unable to hammer out an unique cope with Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky, as was beforehand reported. The tentpole will as an alternative be obtainable as a PVOD providing on different retailers.

Warners confirmed Saturday that the Gal Gadot-led superhero sequel will likely be obtainable as a 48-hour rental from Jan. 13, simply slightly below a month after the movie’s theatrical launch on Dec. 16. It’ll additionally stay in cinemas, the place they’re open, after Jan. 13.

The early PVOD launch for “Marvel Woman 1984” is a serious transfer on the a part of U.Ok. exhibitors, who’re fiercely protecting of the theatrical window, which is roughly 16 weeks. A senior supply near the deal defined to Selection earlier this month that the settlement “isn’t establishing a precedent for the longer term, however acknowledging that we’re discovering methods of working collectively.”

The studio mentioned in a press release: “In recognition of various present market restrictions and to service the large fan curiosity in ‘Marvel Woman 1984,’ this movie may be loved by followers and households on the large display the place obtainable in cinemas now, and in the consolation of their very own residence by Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) in the U.Ok. and Eire beginning on January 13.

“The movie will proceed to be obtainable in cinemas the place they’re open, while additionally being obtainable to observe at residence for a 48-hour rental from collaborating digital retailers.”

Of the U.Ok.’s 840 cinemas, 228 are at the moment open, and the movie is taking part in in 150. On account of coronavirus restrictions, a variety of main chains needed to re-shutter their venues following the nation’s second lockdown. London, for instance, moved from Tier 2 to essentially the most critical Tier 3 restrictions earlier this week, that means cinemas that had opened for simply 5 days needed to shut once more.

Naman Ramachandran contributed to this report.