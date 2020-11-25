‘Marvel Woman 1984’ Sets Global Release Dates

Warner Bros. has unveiled world launch dates for “Marvel Woman 1984.” Because the studio introduced final week, the superhero sequel — spotlighting Gal Gadot’s feminine heroine — will debut concurrently in theaters and on HBO Max.

Within the U.S., “Marvel Woman 1984” is hitting the large display on Dec. 25 as deliberate. However abroad, the place HBO Max will not be obtainable, the film will start a staggered rollout beginning on Dec. 16. Warners opted to launch the “Marvel Woman” sequel earlier in worldwide markets in an effort to keep away from piracy issues.

It’s unclear what number of cinemas in North America can be open by the point “Marvel Woman 1984” premieres on Christmas Day. About half of the theaters within the nation are presently closed, based on Comscore. Theaters in France have been not too long ago given permission to reopen on Dec. 15, the day earlier than “Marvel Woman 1984” is slated to debut. However in different elements of Europe, together with the UK and Italy, theaters are nonetheless shuttered to manage spikes in coronavirus circumstances, and don’t have set plans to reopen.

Patty Jenkins returned to direct “Marvel Woman 1984,” having beforehand directed 2017’s “Marvel Woman.” The primary film was a business triumph, producing greater than $800 million on the world field workplace. Together with Gadot, the sequel stars Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen.

See “Marvel Woman 1984’s” worldwide launch plan beneath:

Wednesday, December 16 — Belgium, Bulgaria. Egypt, Estonia, France, Greece, Holland, Iceland, Indonesia, Portugal, South Africa, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Thursday, December 17 — Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Center East – Different, Nicaragua, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates

Friday, December 18 — China, East Africa, Japan, Nigeria, Spain, Vietnam

Wednesday, December 23 — Austria, Germany, Korea

Thursday, December 24 — Hungary, Slovenia

Friday, December 25 — Canada, Colombia, Finland, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Venezuela, United States

Saturday, December 26 — Australia, New Zealand

Thursday, December 31 — Argentina

Thursday, January 7 — Ukraine, Uruguay

Friday, January 8 — Philippines

Thursday, January 14 — Azerbaijan, CIS Others, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Russia

Friday, January 15 — Romania, Turkey

Thursday, January 21 — Chile, Peru

Friday, January 22 — Poland

Thursday, January 28 — Italy

TBD — Bahrain, Ghana, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, Asia – Different, LatAm – Different, Islands – Different