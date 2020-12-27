General News

‘Marvel Woman 3’ in the Works With Director Patty Jenkins

December 27, 2020
1 Min Read

Diana Prince is formally heading again to the massive display screen for a 3rd “Marvel Woman” film. Warner Bros. has fast-tracked improvement on the subsequent installment in the DC Comics franchise, with Gal Gadot returning to star as the title heroine and Patty Jenkins again to put in writing and direct the upcoming entry.

“As followers round the world proceed to embrace Diana Prince, driving the robust opening weekend efficiency of ‘Marvel Woman 1984,’ we’re excited to find a way proceed her story with our actual life Marvel Ladies — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” stated Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich.

Extra to come back…

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.