‘Marvel Years’ Reboot Among Three ABC Comedy Pilot Orders

ABC has picked up three comedy pilots for the 2021 pilot season.

Two of the pilots — a reboot of “The Marvel Years” and “Maggie” — are single-cams and shall be produced by twentieth Tv. The third, an untitled multi-cam from Regina Hicks, is produced by ABC Signature.

The “Marvel Years” reboot was initially introduced as being in growth again in July. It should present how a black middle-class household in Montgomery, Alabama within the turbulent late Nineteen Sixties, made certain it was The Marvel Years for them too. The collection hails from author and govt producer Saladin Patterson with Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Leisure additionally govt producing. “Marvel Years” star Fred Savage will direct the pilot and govt produce. Neal Marlens, the unique present’s creator, will function marketing consultant.

“Maggie” is written by Maggie Mull and Justin Adler, with each additionally govt producing. Evan Hayes can even govt produce. Within the present, a younger girl tries to deal with life whereas coming to phrases together with her skills as a psychic. She will see everybody’s future, however her current is a multitude. It’s based mostly on the quick movie of the identical identify by Tim Curcio

Hicks is the author and producer of the multi-cam challenge. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon will govt produce through JuVee Productions, with Larry Wilmore supervising and govt producing through Wilmore Movies. The present follows three former sorority sisters who misplaced contact after faculty and reunite throughout a pivotal level of their lives. They notice typically it’s okay to crack and if you do, nobody shall be there for you want your mates.

The three comedy orders be part of two not too long ago introduced drama pilot pickups at ABC — “Queens” and “Epic.” It was introduced in November that ABC had given a collection pickup to an untitled multi-cam comedy starring Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer that hails from “Fashionable Household” co-creator Chris Lloyd and govt producer Vali Chandrasekaran.