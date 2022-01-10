Marvelous goal by Paulo Dybala in Juventus’ momentous comeback against Roma by 4 to 3

Juventus achieved a momentous 4-3 victory at the Olympic stadium against Roma from the Portuguese José Mourinho, after overcoming an adverse 1-3 and save in the last minutes after a penalty missed by Lorenzo Pellegrini, which allowed him to place three points behind Atalanta, fourth, although with one more match in the Italian Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri’s team, who was in the box for being suspended, was five points behind Napoli, third, with the same number of games, and this Sunday added a victory of enormous emotional weight. Because Rome stayed one step away from three points, after a performance for the majority of the match exceeding one Juventus dependent on the fantasy of Argentine Paulo Dybala.

After going ahead with a header from the Englishman Tammy Abraham, Dybala signed the tie with a goal from the edge of the area. But nevertheless, Roma He pushed harder and, with a great resumption burst, went through ahead 3-1 thanks to Armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan and to a masterful direct foul transformed by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The Romanist captain celebrated it by running towards the south curve, the hottest sector of the “giallorossa” crowd, in a crazed Olympian who had also been the glory of Francesco Totti.

Paulo Dybala celebrates his goal against Roma at the Olympic Stadium (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

But everything changed in seven vibrant minutes, between 70 and 77, thanks also to the entrance of the Spanish Alvaro Morata. Former Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid striker, Barcelona’s market target, hung a great center for the 2-3 of Locatelli, before the Swede Dejan Kulusevski and Mattia De Sciglio will complete an epic comeback.

The emotions did not end at that moment, because shortly after Juventus was left with ten men for the red to the Dutch Matthijs De Ligt, which caused a penal. It could be the tie, but Pole Wojciech Szczesny stopped Lorenzo Pellegrini’s shot and saved a momentous 4-3.

With this victory, Juventus rises to 38 points and is placed in fifth place in the standings, in access to the Europa League. For its part, AS Roma remains with 32 points. On the following day, the two teams will play in their stadium. The Roman team will face Cagliari and, for its part, Juventus will face Udinese.

With information from agencies.