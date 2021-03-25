‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Casts John Waters (EXCLUSIVE)

John Waters has joined the forged of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4 at Amazon, Selection has discovered completely.

Waters will probably be seem in a visitor starring function within the fourth season of the critically-acclaimed collection, with the precise nature of the character he’s enjoying being stored beneath wraps. Season 4 is at the moment in manufacturing in New York.

Waters is finest identified for his work behind the digicam, having written and directed movies like “Pink Flamingos,” “Hairspray,” “Cry-Child,” and “Cecil B. Demented.” He’s additionally the writer of the e book “Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Knowledge of a Filth Elder.” Waters isn’t any stranger to performing, although. He has appeared in small roles in plenty of his personal movies in addition to others like “Seed of Chucky,” “Mangus!,” “Excision,” and “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Street Chip.” On the TV aspect, he has been on exhibits like “Regulation & Order: SVU,” “The Blacklist,” and “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

He’s repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who government produces together with Daniel Palladino. Rachel Brosnahan stars because the titular Mrs. Maisel, with the present additionally starring Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch.

Up to now, the collection has received 20 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, together with wins at each awards exhibits for finest comedy collection. Borstein has twice received the Emmy for finest supporting actress in a comedy, whereas Brosnahan, Lynch, Shalhoub, and visitor star Luke Kirby have additionally picked up statuettes for the collection.

