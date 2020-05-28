‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Final Season Returns Even – Variety

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” returned for its seventh and last season to stable numbers on Wednesday night time, whereas CBS’ new recreation present “Recreation On!” topped the night time with its premiere.

Coming in with a 0.Four ranking amid viewers aged 18-49 and just below 2 million whole viewers, the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” season 7 premiere was just about even on the season 6 finale from final 12 months. For comparability, the season 6 premiere drew 2.Three million viewers. Earlier within the night time, ABC’s airing of “Thor: The Darkish World” hammered out a 0.5 ranking and a couple of.6 million viewers.

The opposite debut of the night time was on CBS, the place “Recreation On,” an equal elements comedy and recreation present from James Corden and hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, scored a 0.6 ranking and 4.5 million viewers, topping the night time in each metrics. “Recreation On” pits two groups of celebrities, comedians and sporting champions towards each other to see who can conquer surprising challenges. Tennis champion Venus Williams and Tremendous Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski function the 2 captains. CBS aired two reruns for the remainder of the night time, with replays of “SEAL Group” and “S.W.A.T.” each coming in at a 0.Three and round 2.5 million common viewers.

In the meantime on Fox, “Final Tag” dropped a whopping 54% from its season premiere, scoring a 0.6 ranking and a couple of.1 million whole viewers. For comparability, final week’s premiere tagged in with a 1.Three and 4.Three million pairs of eyeballs. A “Masterchef” rerun scored a 0.Four and 1.7 million viewers within the eight p.m. time slot.

Over on the CW, episode 2 of the ultimate season of “The 100” got here in even on the premiere at a 0.2 ranking and 804,000 viewers, adopted by a “Bulletproof” replay at a 0.1 and 340,000 viewers.

NBC aired reruns of its “Chicago” dramas, with all three scoring a 0.5 ranking. “Med” and “Fireplace” drew 3.eight million viewers, “P.D.” 3.eight million.