Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7: 8 Big Questions We Have After Episode 2

Spoilers forward for the second episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, referred to as “Know Your Onions.”

The seventh and closing season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has aired its second episode, and “Know Your Onions” left extra questions than it answered. Certain, the episode delivered some extra background on Koenig, stuffed in a clean or two in regards to the Malick household, and proved that the brokers can cease the Chronicoms from succeeding of their missions, however there are extra mysteries than ever heading into the remainder of the ultimate season.