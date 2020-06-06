Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7: 8 Big Questions We Have After Episode 2

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the second episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7, referred to as “Know Your Onions.”
The seventh and closing season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has aired its second episode, and “Know Your Onions” left extra questions than it answered. Certain, the episode delivered some extra background on Koenig, stuffed in a clean or two in regards to the Malick household, and proved that the brokers can cease the Chronicoms from succeeding of their missions, however there are extra mysteries than ever heading into the remainder of the ultimate season.
Whereas a few of my questions after this newest episode heart on what has to occur to the timeline for Mack to put on snazzy 1930s fits regularly, there are some a lot greater ones that might change the course of the whole final season. Learn on for eight questions on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 after Episode 2!
What’s Improper With Might?
Though Simmons’ well timed intervention on the finish of Season 6 introduced Might again after being solely briefly useless, she does not appear to be the identical Might who battled Izel. She awoke decided to hitch her workforce within the subject as a result of it is her job to guard them, not listening to Enoch about needing to relaxation and even needing to put on period-appropriate clothes. They obtained right into a combat that ended with Might beating Enoch into submission with a fireplace extinguisher, after which she shrugged off LMD Coulson and submitted to Simmons sedating her once more. Is that this a psychological impact of what occurred to her? Or did Simmons’ tech do one thing to her to change her? Might appeared to point out some Chronicom-esque traits after waking up.
Did Yo-Yo Lose Her Powers?
Yo-Yo survived being contaminated by the Shrike on the finish of Season 6, however one thing is seemingly incorrect along with her in Season 7 within the aftermath. In “Know Your Onions,” Yo-Yo had the possibility to make use of her powers and seize a falling wine bottle earlier than it might smash and alert the Chronicoms to S.H.I.E.L.D.’s presence, however she seemingly could not do it. She did not put up a combat when Daisy gave her an out for becoming a member of the climactic combat, both. So, did Yo-Yo lose her powers? In that case, is it as a result of the Shrike did one thing to her? Or maybe the brand new arms Simmons introduced her? Or is it a psychological block? And may she get them again?
How Lengthy Was Simmons Gone?
The large twist on the finish of Season 6 got here with the reveal that FitzSimmons had invented time journey as a method to battle Chronicoms by means of historical past, and S.H.I.E.L.D. has made it clear that they have been gone for some time. In actual fact, Fitz nonetheless is not again. That mentioned, Simmons and Enoch have been very cagy each time requested about how lengthy Simmons was gone. Simmons solely instructed Daisy that it had been too lengthy since they’d seen one another final, and Enoch would solely say that Simmons had a “appreciable” period of time to develop the therapy that had saved Might’s life. There should be a purpose why she’s not giving a quantity, so what’s it? And the way lengthy was she gone?
The place’s Fitz?
As if the thriller of how lengthy Simmons was gone wasn’t sufficient on the FitzSimmons entrance, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. nonetheless hasn’t given any type of conclusive reply about Fitz. He’s at the least alive, primarily based on his fast remark to Simmons over the radio within the Season 6 finale, however Simmons acknowledged that they could not be collectively or know the place the opposite is as a result of the Chronicoms scanned their brains. It looks as if there must be extra to the story, and Fitz certainly is not simply sitting round whereas his spouse endangers her life. So the place is he? My preliminary idea was that Fitz stayed behind with their secret daughter, however now I am questioning if there is a darker purpose for all of the FitzSimmons mysteries. Talking of which…
Are There Extra LMDs?
Between the Framework fiasco, the arrival of the Chronicoms, and now the brand new model of Coulson, S.H.I.E.L.D. hasn’t shied away from introducing characters who look human however very a lot usually are not. If Coulson will be an LMD, why cannot there be extra? Whereas I do not assume that is what occurred to Might, I’m questioning about FitzSimmons. All indicators level towards a whole lot of time passing since Simmons noticed her mates final, however she hasn’t aged a day apart from her bangs rising out. Have been FitzSimmons gone for therefore lengthy that they needed to substitute themselves with LMDs as a result of age? Or does Simmons simply age extremely nicely and the “appreciable” period of time that handed was years reasonably than a long time?
Is Enoch Gone For Good?
The brokers efficiently thwarted the Chronicoms in 1931, however they did not succeed and not using a value. Enoch was left behind when he could not make it again to the Zephyr earlier than the time window closed, leaving him stranded within the ’30s. It was a heartbreaking loss for Enoch judging by the look on his face, and the brokers might discover themselves lacking their Chronicom ally and all he’d been in a position to do for them. The upside is that, if anyone was going to be left behind 90 years previously, Enoch is the one who will not die of outdated age. He might very nicely pop up in any of the brokers’ visits to later eras; the query is whether or not or not he’ll.
Why Are They So Open About Time Journey?
Regardless of Deke’s warning within the Season 7 premiere that they need to be okay so long as they solely splash round just a little within the time stream reasonably than making waves, the brokers weren’t precisely going the additional mile to cover their standing as time vacationers. Admittedly, a few of their openness was simply round Koenig, however they have been additionally dropping some future information in entrance of Freddy, who goes on to assist kind Hydra. Making ripples across the incorrect individuals might end in waves down the road, and I discover myself questioning if they are going to make a mistake previously with their openness, solely to find their error sooner or later when it is too late.
Will The Zephyr Trigger Extra Issues?
Whereas the souped-up Zephyr is on autopilot and does not appear to require a lot in the best way of steering or steering, the top of “Know Your Onions” revealed that there are some huge issues with the way it handles time. Simmons was dismayed when the ship revealed that the time window was closing in solely 17 minutes, and it was actually a flip of luck that they have been all so near the Zephyr that they may virtually all make it again in time. If the Zephyr does not have a method to alert the brokers before 17 minutes forward of leap, extra individuals might get left behind, particularly now that Enoch is not round to remain behind and run comms.
Whereas we in all probability will not get the solutions to all these questions too quickly, the subsequent episode guarantees to be fairly thrilling. The episode airing on Wednesday, June 10 will deliver again Agent Carter‘s Daniel Sousa, whose romantic destiny at the least has been in query because the occasions of Avengers: Endgame. Be sure you tune in to ABC at 10 p.m. ET on June 10 to see Sousa’s return to the MCU on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and take a look at our 2020 summer season premiere schedule for extra viewing choices.
