Marvel’s Avengers already has a date for the version of PS5 and Xbox Series X

As promised a few weeks ago, today February 16 we had a new broadcast of War Table, the program in which Crystal Dynamics communicates and shows the news that will come to Marvel’s Avengers, which was always conceived as a game as a service with free updates.

The first of them has been the confirmation of the Optimization for new generation of the game on both PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. After being delayed a few months ago, since it was planned that they would arrive together with the premiere of the consoles, there is finally a date: March 18, 2021. As already said, it will be a totally free update on each platform having the game on PS4 or Xbox One (within the same hardware family).

Among the announced enhancements are improved graphics and framerate, haptic feedback for each hero, significantly faster load times, improved destruction, and many more “heroic details” to discover next month.

That same day, the group of heroes will receive a new member. Following Kate Bishop, her mentor Clint Barton (aka Hawk Eye) enlists the help of his friends and fellow Avengers (a word that seems forbidden in this game) to prevent an apocalyptic future dominated by Maestro, an insane and intelligent villain who long ago was known as the Hulk. Sure enough, we win one hero and lose another on the call Operation Future Imperfect.

Marvel’s Avengers went on sale last September 2020. In our analysis, we highlight their great work when it comes to representing the playable characteristics of each hero, although their repetitive battles exhausted the formula within a few hours. We will see if this new free operation leaves us wanting more and can rekindle the interest of a game lost in limbo.

At the moment, no more superheroes have been announced that will reach all platforms. We are only aware of a future Spider-Man, which will be exclusive to PS4 and PS5, but it remains undated.