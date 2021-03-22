Marvel’s Avengers: Gamers Are Impressed By PS5 Loading Times, But Not Updates From PS4

Marvel’s Avengers received its next-gen builds yesterday, bringing enhanced versions of the game to PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. The PS5 version in particular has received equal parts praise and criticism since that release, with apparently drastically reduced load times, but with a complicated update process from PS4.

As Digital Foundry notes, the PS4 Pro version of the game takes around 62 seconds to load one of the game’s chapters, and the PS5 accomplishes the same feat in just 4 seconds. The game community is impressed, with one of the highest-rated posts on the game’s subreddit as of this writing. This entry is titled: “I know everyone is talking about the roadmap and Hawkeye, but seriously bro, I’m forgetting it because of the PS5 loading times.” brother.”.

Fans in the comments are reacting very well to an explanatory video attached to that post (showing a gamer booting all the way from the PS5 home screen to playing the game in around 34 seconds), and PC gamers They comment that even with their high power, the machines do not get the same benefits. And Twitter, some users have said that the update is worth it just because of the load times. Series X players have also reported similar performance on the Xbox remake of the game.

But one area of ​​difference between the two consoles lies in how players on the next-gen versions update the game. Much has been said about a Twitter thread from the title team, which explains in detail how to safely migrate a PS4 save game to the PS5 version.

The current system means keeping the PS4 and PS5 versions installed, opening the fully updated PS4 version to migrate the data, and then opening the PS5 version to download it again. As many have pointed out, the process on Xbox Series is as simple as downloading the new version and opening it for the first time.

Of course, this is not simply a Crystal Dynamics issue, with multiple PS4-PS5 updates causing problems for gamers, to the point where Sony has had to add new features to avoid them.

I will always say PlayStation has a better first party library than XBox but also the convoluted way you have to update games from last gen to current gen is absolutely trounced by XBox’s Smart Delivery. The hoops the Avengers upgrade makes you go through, woof. — Mikey O’Leary (@MichaelROLeary) March 18, 2021

Regardless, yesterday was a great day for Marvel’s Avengers as it released next-gen versions and the Hawkeye DLC, as well as providing a roadmap for 2021 (including Black Panther). We also learned that the game will not become free to play in the short term, as well as that Spider-Man will not arrive in the game before Black Panther.