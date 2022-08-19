Marvel’s Avengers lives on and features a new playable avenger among other additions

The Winter Soldier will soon land in the video game, but before that a new update arrives.

Marvel’s Avengers may not have been the great success that many expected from the adventure considering the team behind the production and the enormous popularity gained by the group of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in recent years among the masses, but that is not seems to subtract not one iota of enthusiasm from those responsible who have just presented a major new download.

“Now that Jane Foster’s Goddess of Thunder has joined our timeline and is wreaking havoc with IMA forces, we wanted to give you more details about our (and IMA’s) future plans, as well as a first look at our next playable hero: the Winter Soldier“, we can read in a statement, making it clear that it will arrive after the landing of the 2.6 update.

If all goes well, this will arrive on a date to be determined in September incorporating the war zone “No rest for the wicked”a new adventure for all players that revolves around a villain: Monica Rappaccini, also known as the Supreme Scientist, who plans to rescue MODOK in San Francisco to revive him and use him against the Avengers: “our heroes will have to disrupt his plans before for the genius to come back maddened by his mutation”.

The Winter Soldier offers new ways to be a hero in Marvel’s AvengersAfter the 2.6 update, the next playable content will be IMA cloning laboratory. As an omega-level threat, it includes endgame content, coming with new gear and an increased power level cap, as well as the next step in the conflict between IMA and the Avengers.

These last two events will serve those responsible for Marvel’s Avengers as preparation for the landing of James “Bucky” Barnes, the Winter Soldier. “With his hybrid combat skills and sharpshooter, the Winter Soldier offers new ways to be a hero in Marvel’s Avengers.”

The Goddess of Thunder, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Hawkeye… The video game continues to expand its list of playable Avengers. Will we see Hulka soon? The lawyer has just released her own series on Disney +, of which you can read her review. By the way, we remember that a few weeks ago the sale of Crystal Dynamic and Eidos Montreal by Square Enix to Embracer Group was in the news.

