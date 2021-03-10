Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Spectacular New Hawkeye Costumes

The next March 18, 2021 will reach Marvel’s Avengers the Hawkeye DLC. But … what will the character really look like when we can control him? Today some of the costumes that we can use for Clint Barton have been unveiled. And while more is expected, fans of the MCU and Marvel comics will be delighted with those released today.

In fact, the first is his Ronin suit, a suit he wore to hide his identity and one that would eventually make it to the MCU. The second is your Ultimates suit, with his typical purple and black look and those red and silver glasses. Keep reading and we will tell you more.

Clint first took on the Ronin disguise in New Avengers #27 (2007) when the sword-wielding assassin wanted a break from his previous identity. Ronin was an important step in Hawkeye’s history, and a fan favorite, which meant we needed to nod to it in Marvel’s Avengers! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/c29mk3nw1C — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 5, 2021

As you can see, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have presented the suits through different messages on the official account of the game. and Twitter. And within these, we find a completely original design (we have not seen it in comics or movies) called Iron Eye Outfit.

In other words, it is a futuristic style suit. In this one, Clint’s mask features bright purple optical sights, while the armor itself is quite slick. You can see it below.

Hawkeye’s Iron Eye Outfit is an original design for Marvel’s Avengers that Clint can wear to unleash arrows with futuristic style. pic.twitter.com/1EpaBd2ivn — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 7, 2021

