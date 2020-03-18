Marvel’s Black Widow will miss May 2020 release date following coronavirus outbreak

Black Widow has formally had its release date pushed again.

The Marvel film was initially set to be launched to cinemas within the UK and North America on 1st May 2020, however will now miss that date on account of rising issues surrounding the coronavirus.

Disney is but to verify precisely how lengthy the movie’s release will be postponed, with no new release date set for any territories.

Black Widow – starring Scarlett Johansson – is the newest main Hollywood blockbuster to be pushed again on account of the coronavirus outbreak, following related postponements for the likes of Quick & Livid 9, A Quiet Place Half II and the newest James Bond movie No Time To Die.

Although cinemas within the US are but to shut, Odeon and Cineworld within the UK are amongst various cinema chains to have closed their doorways.

With the coronavirus now a worldwide pandemic, the UK authorities is advising its residents to do business from home and keep away from massive gatherings in an try to assist curb the unfold of the illness.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow follows Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff as she confronts her previous and the damaged relationships left in her wake as she is hunted down by the enigmatic villain Taskmaster. David Harbour (Stranger Issues), Florence Pugh (Little Ladies) and Rachel Weisz (The Favorite) additionally star.