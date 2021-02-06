Marvel’s ‘Blade’: Stacy Osei-Kuffour to Write Mahershala Ali Film

Mahershala Ali’s flip as “Blade” is one step nearer to the large display screen.

“Watchmen” author Stacy Osei-Kuffour has been tapped to write the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, Selection has confirmed. Marvel Studios introduced that Ali, a two-time Oscar-winner, would painting the vampire hunter at San Diego Comedian-Con in 2019.

Ali first stepped into the Marvel fold as a villain on the Netflix sequence “Luke Cage,” which is when the actor started pitching himself to star in a reboot of “Blade.” The franchise — which New Line Cinema first launched in 1998 starring Wesley Snipes because the titular sword-wielding half-vampire — is broadly credited for presaging the present golden age of superhero cinema. The three movies starring Snipes, all written by David S. Goyer, grossed roughly $418 million globally by means of 2004. Goyer later created a TV spin-off starring the rapper Sticky Fingaz that ran for one season in 2006 on the defunct fundamental cable community Spike.

Together with writing the seventh episode “Watchmen” — which centered on the childhood of Regina King’s Angela Abar in Vietnam — Osei-Kuffour has additionally labored as a narrative editor on Amazon’s “Hunters” and HBO’s “Run,” and earned an Emmy nomination for writing a Season 1 episode of Hulu’s “Pen15.”

Osei-Kuffour is the primary Black lady to write a Marvel Studios function movie, with ever-increasing range behind the scenes as an indicator of Marvel’s Section 4, which already tapped Nia DaCosta as the primary Black lady to direct a Marvel Studios movie with “Captain Marvel 2.”

The brand new “Blade” reboot doesn’t have a director hooked up but, nor an introduced launch date.

Marvel had no remark.