General News

Marvel’s ‘Blade’: Stacy Osei-Kuffour to Write Mahershala Ali Film

February 6, 2021
2 Min Read

Mahershala Ali’s flip as “Blade” is one step nearer to the large display screen.

“Watchmen” author Stacy Osei-Kuffour has been tapped to write the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, Selection has confirmed. Marvel Studios introduced that Ali, a two-time Oscar-winner, would painting the vampire hunter at San Diego Comedian-Con in 2019.

Ali first stepped into the Marvel fold as a villain on the Netflix sequence “Luke Cage,” which is when the actor started pitching himself to star in a reboot of “Blade.” The franchise — which New Line Cinema first launched in 1998 starring Wesley Snipes because the titular sword-wielding half-vampire — is broadly credited for presaging the present golden age of superhero cinema. The three movies starring Snipes, all written by David S. Goyer, grossed roughly $418 million globally by means of 2004. Goyer later created a TV spin-off starring the rapper Sticky Fingaz that ran for one season in 2006 on the defunct fundamental cable community Spike.

Together with writing the seventh episode “Watchmen” — which centered on the childhood of Regina King’s Angela Abar in Vietnam — Osei-Kuffour has additionally labored as a narrative editor on Amazon’s “Hunters” and HBO’s “Run,” and earned an Emmy nomination for writing a Season 1 episode of Hulu’s “Pen15.”

Osei-Kuffour is the primary Black lady to write a Marvel Studios function movie, with ever-increasing range behind the scenes as an indicator of Marvel’s Section 4, which already tapped Nia DaCosta as the primary Black lady to direct a Marvel Studios movie with “Captain Marvel 2.”

The brand new “Blade” reboot doesn’t have a director hooked up but, nor an introduced launch date.

Marvel had no remark.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.