Marvel’s Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, hires Watchmen writer

Marvel already has a screenwriter for its next movie Blade. Stacy Osei-Kuffour, a screenwriter for the HBO series Watchmen, has been hired for the MCU’s vampire franchise, the Hollywood Reporter has reported.

Osei-Kuffour has a background in TV, but her award-winning work on HBO’s Watchmen has given her a huge boost. She co-wrote episode 7 and worked as a story editor on all other episodes.

Her other writing credits include Hunter (from Amazon) and Emmy nominee Pen15, as well as Run (from HBO).

Osei-Kuffour was chosen after a six-month search in which several writers of color were considered. In this way, the screenwriter is the first black woman to write a Marvel movie. Follow in the footsteps of Nia DaCosta, the first Color Director, who was in charge of Captain Marvel.

The new Blade movie will function as a reboot of the daytime vampire in the MCU. The first film, starring Wesley Snipes, came in 1998 (with two subsequent sequels); long before the formation of the MCU.

The original trilogy was scripted by David Goyer, who also wrote the Dark Knight trilogy, Batman v. Superman and the Black Ops saga of Call of Duty.