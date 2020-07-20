Marvel’s Clark Gregg Explains Why He Wants Phil Coulson To Reunite With The Avengers

Depart a Remark
For Marvel followers that stick solely to the MCU, Clark Gregg’s character Agent Phil Coulson performed an early and pivotal position in beginning the Avengers Initiative however tragically died through the first The Avengers film, and that is it. In fact, his character by no means actually died, however continued on within the TV present Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. So Naturally, Clark Gregg needs his character to reunite with the Avengers.
Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D. is presently on its remaining season and, to debate all issues Marvel, Clark Gregg sat down with Comedian E-book. With the devastating occasions of Avengers: Endgame now behind us, one unhappy reality is that Agent Coulson by no means received to reunite with Tony Stark. When requested who of the Avengers Clark Gregg wish to reunite with, that is what he mentioned:
Properly, I imply, you already know, the crush on Cap by no means dies. However I all the time, I imply, I felt that very same disappointment, simply because actually, the entire thing began, and I believe the explanation Coulson turned what Coulson was actually, was about Robert [Downey Jr.] and people scenes collectively and the repartee. He makes you that significantly better and brings out a lot greater than you may usually see in a scene. The method that he took these scenes and that character on, introduced me to life, in a method, in order that I did not get to have that.
For a lot of Marvel followers who watch Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D, it’s no secret that Agent Coulson returns from the useless after the occasions of The Avengers. Nonetheless, others might have completely missed the boat and never given a second thought that Agent Coulson is certainly nonetheless alive and possibly ought to have gotten the possibility to point out up for Avengers: Endgame.
There might have been quite a lot of methods for Marvel and the Russo Brothers to drag off giving Agent Coulson a short cameo in Avengers: Endgame. He might have fought within the climactic battle (In any case, they even gave Howard the Duck an Easter egg shot), been at Tony Stark’s funeral, or as Clark Gregg later defined it, they may have run into one another briefly:
I used to be like, ‘Come on, you have not accomplished a one-shot.’ Why could not there be a very cool one-shot the place they’re on a mission, we’re on a mission… ‘Oops!’ You realize?
On the finish of the day, maybe they didn’t embrace Agent Coulson as a result of a big portion of the MCU viewers doesn’t watch Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D., and will have been very confused why he would have simply proven up out of nowhere. Particularly contemplating he hasn’t been even hinted at since his demise. There are a number of things in play.
In fact, Agent Coulson did reappear in Captain Marvel, however everyone knows that was set earlier than his demise. Nonetheless, since he’s nonetheless alive and has that connection, it’s not out of the query that he may find yourself returning in some capability within the MCU. Keep tuned to Cinema Mix for extra MCU information because it arrives.
