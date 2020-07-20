Marvel’s Clark Gregg Explains Why He Wants Phil Coulson To Reunite With The Avengers

Properly, I imply, you already know, the crush on Cap by no means dies. However I all the time, I imply, I felt that very same disappointment, simply because actually, the entire thing began, and I believe the explanation Coulson turned what Coulson was actually, was about Robert [Downey Jr.] and people scenes collectively and the repartee. He makes you that significantly better and brings out a lot greater than you may usually see in a scene. The method that he took these scenes and that character on, introduced me to life, in a method, in order that I did not get to have that.