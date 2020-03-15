Marvel’s Disney Plus Shows Pause Production Due to Coronavirus

Marvel Studios is urgent pause on its Disney Plus exhibits at present in manufacturing, which incorporates “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “WandaVision.”

For exhibits which are in pre-production, work will proceed remotely.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was one of many first to delay manufacturing earlier within the week due to the shoot being in Jap Europe. Following the sweeping manufacturing halts, Disney Plus is now doing the identical for its remaining Marvel exhibits in manufacturing.

The information comes after Disney suspended manufacturing on all of its live-action movies, together with the Marvel movie “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Different Disney movies with halted manufacturing and pre-production embody “The Final Duel,” “The Little Mermaid,” “House Alone,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Peter Pan & Wendy” and “Shrunk.”

Marvel’s Disney Plus sequence function returning solid members from the movies, like Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

“Loki” stars Tom Hiddleston reprising his function from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and can reportedly function the grasp of magic popping up at completely different instances in human historical past and influencing main occasions. He was final seen absconding with one of many Infinity Stones throughout “Avengers: Endgame.”

Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked and Sophia Di Martino are additionally among the many solid for the sequence, which is slated for an early 2021 debut. Michael Waldron writing and govt producing the present, with Kate Herron connected to direct all of the episodes and govt produce.

Jac Schaeffer, a screenwriter for the “Captain Marvel” movie, is writing, producing, and showrunning “Wandavision” with Paul Bethany and Elisabeth Olsen starring.

The sequence is about Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Olsen) and Imaginative and prescient (Bettany) and might be set within the 1950s.