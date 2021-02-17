Marvel’s Eternals: Kumail Nanjiani explains how the cast was cast

The star of Marvel’s Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani, has revealed how director Chloe Zhao carefully selected the cast for the upcoming cosmic superhero movie.

Nanjiani was interviewed by Vulture as part of an article about the director (Marvel’s Eternals, The Rider and Nomadland). And in the interview, the well-known Silicon Valley actor explained that Zhao made his decisions based on how each star’s personality fit into their Eternals counterpart. Nanjiani, who will play Kingo in the superhero film, described the reasons why he was surprised by a particular response Zhao gave him during a meeting about his character, and how it spread to the entire cast of the film.

“I was like ‘Okay, how do you want to see Kingo?'”, Dijo Nanjiani. “She was like ‘He’s you. I chose you because I wanted him to be you.’ That’s how he chose the entire cast. He wanted everyone to put parts of themselves into each character.”.

The set of The Eternals is the most diverse cast seen in a Marvel movie to date, and Nanjiani attributes this to the commitment shown by Zhao, who is also the first Asian woman to direct a MCU movie, to represent different ethnicities and cultures. in a superhero movie. Recalling a shot of the cast, Nanjiani admitted that she was touched by the image. He said: “You never see a movie with a cast that looks so much like the world, much less the great superheroes in a Marvel movie.”.

Nanjiani is the latest member of the Eternals team to praise Zhao for his vision of the film. Eternals star Salma Hayek recently described that the film possesses “a completely different DNA” to previous MCU movies due to the way it was filmed, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that Zhao’s movie pitch was “The best I’ve ever heard.”.

