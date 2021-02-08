Marvel’s Eternals was shot differently from the rest of the MCU

Salma Hayek, actress in Marvel’s Eternals, has explained how the film, belonging to Phase 4 of Marvel differs from the rest of the brand’s previous cinematographic works.

In an interview with Variety magazine, Hayek, who plays the role of Ajak in the film, has talked about how the script for The Eternals was carried out and how it departs from the rest of the MCU films. It has placed particular emphasis on cinematography and production style, combined with the use of real locations as the main reason for this difference from its predecessors.

“It has a totally different DNA from the rest of Marvel movies,” Hayek explained. “It is shot differently from the others. It has been done in real places as well as some areas that seem extraterrestrial. I don’t know if I am allowed to talk about what they do with the camera, but … it is not typical. cinematic is amazing. “

As we told you in the past, Chloé Zhao, who is in charge of directing the film, has used techniques similar to those of her indie film Nomadland, as she wanted to give it that experimental touch despite being a thousand story millenial.

It is going to be the film with more “science fiction” of the UCM (which is interesting to read). The Eternals tells of a race of immortal aliens created by the Celestials, who gather to protect humanity from their enemies, the Deviants (or “changelings”). Hayek, who admits he knew very little about her character before accepting the role, portrays a champion who is hundreds of years old and once worshiped by humans as the Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl.

Hayek has referred to herself as Ajax for the first time as a powerful experience. “There was something very motivating, not just for me, but for all the stereotypes. It’s not sexy, you know what I mean? It’s not sexy at all. I’m very cut. I’ve been bullied all my life. And suddenly, it doesn’t matter. I’m a superhero from the Marvel Universe. That has motivated me. “

The Eternals of Marve, the third film of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was part of the announcements made by Disney and that have been postponed. It is now expected to hit theaters in November this year. We cross our fingers.