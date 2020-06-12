Marvel’s Frank Grillo Explains Why He’s ‘Outgrowing’ Playing Crossbones

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a completely huge place, with new characters being launched with every installment. Section Three’s conclusion marks the tip of the Infinity Saga, with some beloved characters being written or killed off because of actors’ contracts coming to a detailed. One seemingly lifeless character that followers are hoping pops again up is Frank Grillo’s Crossbones. However Grillo just lately defined why he felt he was ‘outgrowing’ his villainous Marvel function, regardless of being contracted to come back again for extra appearances if Marvel needs.