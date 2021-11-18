Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Introduces Ray Tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series Along with More Technical Improvements

The FPS limitation on Xbox Series S is also removed, taking full advantage of the console’s performance.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has been a success; the relationship between Eidos Montreal and Marvel has been very fruitful for both parties after overcoming a development in which the most varied jokes have not been lacking. However, the study wants to offer the best possible experience to its users, and for this reason it has released a new update that focuses on graphics and performance on the most powerful platforms.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Removes FPS Limitation for Xbox Series SYou can read the details of the patch on Reddit, but it is mainly summarized in some quite attractive additions for Xbox Series and PS5 players. Following this line, Eidos Montreal confirms the arrival of the Ray Tracing in the last generation consoles, while in the case of Xbox Series S it is has removed the FPS limitation. In other words, Microsoft’s console players will be able to squeeze the full potential of the game with a rate of up to 60 FPS, although the developer warns that there may be areas where the frame rate is more unstable.

In addition, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy does not forget PS4, since in its latest update it takes advantage of improve game performance on console and it changes the sensitivity required to use the Visor with the controls, since some very used controls had problems. On the other hand, Eidos provides an escape route for players who are stuck due to glitches and enter a subtle save with which to start the chapter you want again.

The patch also fixes some bugs found so far and guarantees better overall stability of the game. Therefore, the intention of Eidos Montreal to continue working on its title is clear, although the good debut of Peter Quill and company has led the developer to think about works such as Deux EX or Thief. After all, the study has managed to recover community trust in Marvel video games and has given us a story full of rock and action without losing the essence of the Guardians, as we told you in our analysis of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

