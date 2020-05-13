Marvel’s ‘Iron Man VR’ Release Date Set for Summer 2020 – Variety

After several delays, “Marvel’s Iron Man VR” virtual reality game is set to zoom onto Sony’s PlayStation VR headsets in July.

The first-person game, in which players take control of Tony Stark’s famous flying suit, will be released July 3, 2020, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Tuesday in a tweet.

Originally, “Iron Man VR” — more than three years in the making — was due out last year, before getting pushed to Feb. 28 of this year. It was then rescheduled for May 15 before Sony Interactive Entertainment said it was postponing the release indefinitely, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. “Given the current situation in the world, logistically, we cannot provide the launch experience our customers deserve,” SIE said last month.

Now Sony and game studio Camouflaj say they’re going to have “Iron Man VR” ready to fly in July.

In the game, you play as genius inventor Tony Stark, who is attacked by the mysterious Ghost, a hacker and anti-corporate activist who repurposes old Stark Industries weapons to inflict mayhem. Players jet around the world on a mission to save not only Stark’s company but the world itself, encountering multiple villains along the way.

Previously announced pricing for “Iron Man VR” was $39.99 (U.S.) for the standard edition and $49.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes four Deco Armors (Golden Avenger, Black Centurion, Sun Stinger, Stealth Armor); a special soundtrack; and other extras.