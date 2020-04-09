Marvel’s Kevin Feige Sends Out Hopeful Message In Response To Viral Endgame Reaction Video

When it comes particularly to Marvel films, one definitely hopes issues are again to regular come November, which is now when Black Widow, beforehand scheduled for Could, is ready to debut. Marvel was in a greater place than most studios when it got here to attempting to rearrange the schedule. Since Marvel already had greater than two years of launch dates set, each film within the slate simply took one step backward, so Black Widow took the date that was presupposed to see The Eternals opening, The Eternals took the date that was going to see Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debut, and so forth down the road.